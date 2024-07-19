Andhra CM holds meeting with officials on preventing rain-related loss of life

Amaravati, Jul 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has held a meeting with some officials over the heavy rainfall across several places in the state and discussed ways to minimise loss of life from damage caused by the bad weather.

The chief minister held a teleconference with Eluru district collector and superintendent of police on Thursday night.

“The CM directed officials to avert loss of life and cattle. Flood waters are likely to enter 15 villages in Andhra Pradesh and three in neighbouring Telangana,” an official press release on Friday said.

According to the state government, Peddavagu, a large stream in Eluru district is in spate and it could lead to breaches at two places.

On Thursday, Eluru district officials evacuated 25 people stuck near Kattamaisamma temple due to gushing flood waters at Narayanapuram village in the neighbouring state of Telangana.

Likewise, officials rescued 11 persons using an earthmover vehicle at Routhugudem village in Jeelugumilli mandal while local villagers rescued five persons as their car nearly got washed away in the flood waters of Kodisela canal in Velerupadu mandal.

By 7 pm on Thursday, Jangareddygudem and Koyyalagudem recorded rainfall of 137 mm and 111 mm respectively while Mandapeta in Konseema district logged rainfall of 99 mm, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said in a press release.

Kadiyam and Nidadavolu in East Godavari district registered rainfall of 92 mm and 91 mm respectively.

As many as 18 places recorded heavy rainfall while 85 logged moderate rainfall, APSDMA added.

The Indian Navy’s Vizag-based Eastern Naval Command (ENC) evacuated 28 persons stranded due to floods from Koyamadaram, 250 km west of the port city on Thursday.

Responding to a request from the state government, the Navy launched the search-and-rescue operation, deploying seven aircraft, which included a P8I, a Dornier, Sea Kings and ALH helicopters, the ENC said in a statement.

The Meteorological Department has forecast extremely heavy rainfall in some parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam on Friday and heavy rainfall in parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP).

It forecast heavy rainfall on Saturday as well in these geographies.

According to the Met Department, a well-marked low pressure area over Northwest and adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal off Odisha and adjacent North Andhra Pradesh coasts has concentrated into a depression by 8.30 am on Friday.

“It is likely to move northwestwards and cross the Odisha coast near Puri as a depression during the early morning hours of tomorrow (Saturday). Thereafter, it would move west-northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually during the subsequent 24 hours,” the Met Department said in a press release.

The monsoon trough at mean sea level is now passing through Jaisalmer, Kota, Guna, Sagar, Raipur, Puri and southeastwards towards the centre of the depression over Northwest and adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal, it said.

ASDMA Managing Director R Kurmanadh advised people living in low-lying areas to be cautious and avoid crossing swollen canals and streams.

He also advised farmers, farm labourers and cattle rearers to avoid staying under trees due to the threat of thunderbolts.

