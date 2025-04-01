Andhra CM implements P4 'poverty eradication' scheme at village level in Bapatla district

Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday implemented 'P4 - Margadarsi Bangaru Kutumbam' programme at Kotha Gollapalem in Bapatla district at village level by linking two local affluent persons with some needy families.

Under the P4 programme, Margadarsis are the hand-holding affluent individuals, while Bangaru Kutumbam (golden family) is the beneficiary family.

Launched at the state-level on March 30, P4 or Public Private People Partnership, seeks to 'eradicate poverty' by encouraging the top 10 per cent of affluent individuals in society to adopt and mentor the bottom 20 per cent to empower them.

Addressing a village meeting on the sidelines of distributing welfare pensions, the chief minister called a few women from poor families on to the stage and enquired about their needs and conditions in the presence of affluent individuals volunteering to uplift the poor under P4 programme.

On hearing the needs of a poor family, Vikram Narayana Rao, a local pharma entrepreneur, volunteered to take care of the studies of a ninth standard student and the medical needs of the elderly people in his home.

"We have absorbed the P4 programme quickly. I am happy to be identified as a Margadarsi," said Rao.

Along with Rao, Vasantha Srinivasa Rao, another local Margadarsi, came forward to extend similar help to underprivileged families.

The chief minister advised Vikram Narayana Rao to offer timely guidance to the beneficiary family and stay in touch with them (Bangaru Kutumbam) regularly through WhatsApp and also spend some money when needed.

Naidu entrusted the care of 30 local families to Vikram Narayana Rao and Vasantha Srinivasa Rao, who will sit together with Bapatla district collector to formulate an action plan for implementing the P4 programme.

The CM noted that he would take stock of the P4 programme through annual reports and promised to felicitate successful Margadarsis.

The government aims to uplift lakhs of underprivileged individuals through the P4 programme. Those who adopt and support economically weaker families will receive government recognition and awards. PTI STH KH