Andhra CM inaugurates AI-powered pilgrim command control centre in Tirumala

Tirupati, Sep 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday inaugurated an Artificial Intelligence-powered pilgrim Integrated Command and Control Centre at Tirumala.

Touted to be India’s first AI-integrated command hub for a pilgrimage ecosystem, the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) delivers real-time crowd prediction, enables faster queues, enhances safety and cyber threat monitoring across Tirumala.

“Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Tirumala,” said a press release.

The facility at Vaikuntham Queue Complex–I integrates advanced cameras, 3D situational maps, and live dashboards monitored by a dedicated technical team, setting a new benchmark for pilgrim experience and temple governance.

It offers crowd prediction and queue analytics, safety and security, cyber threat intelligence, operations centre of excellence and several other futuristic features.

The ICCC leverages advanced AI, facial analytics and 3D visualisation with high-performance compute backing to process multi-stream video and event data for real-time insights and action.

Over 6,000 AI cameras monitor and protect Tirumala with the system processing 3.6 lakh payloads every minute and 518 million events daily, said a TDP press release.

Benefits for pilgrims include shorter and more predictable queues, quicker assistance and clear information at every step while temple staff will have the advantage of unified situational awareness, safety tools and AI insights to resolve issues faster.

Authorities will benefit from transparent dashboards, actionable alerts and coordinated emergency response, the press release added.

ICCC is an NRI funded project.

Earlier, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala and offered prayers.

Following the prayers, the CM, accompanied by the Vice President, inaugurated the new Pilgrims Amenities Complex 5 in the temple complex.

“Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had darshan of Srivaru (deity) once again with Vice President CP Radhakrishnan,” said a press release.

The new complex built at a cost of Rs 102 crore is designed to accommodate 4,000 devotees at a time.

The building features 16 dormitories, 2,400 lockers and provides 24-hour hot water.

