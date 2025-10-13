Andhra CM inaugurates new CRDA building in Amaravati

Amaravati, Oct 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday inaugurated the new Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) office building here.

He was joined by the farmers who participated in the land pooling scheme for the greenfield capital city of Amaravati.

"CM Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the main office of the Municipal Department. The Chief Minister inaugurated the building at 9:54 am," said an official press release.

The new building, which houses the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL) and all the wings of the Municipal Department, is the first to be inaugurated after the restart of Amaravati works. PTI STH ROH