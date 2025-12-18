Andhra CM instructs collectors to come up with innovative ideas

Amaravati, Dec 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday instructed district collectors to come up with innovative ideas incorporating technology to implement the best practice for achieving results.

Addressing the second day of the fifth district collectors conference at the secretariat, the chief minister directed the senior officials to implement 'Mustabu', a personal hygiene programme introduced among tribal students in Parvatipuram Manyam district, in all educational institutions.

"Come up with innovative ideas using technology for implementing best practices to get results," said Naidu, appreciating the 'Mustabu' programme implemented by Parvatipuram Manyam district collector Prabhakar Reddy.

According to the CM, implementing 'Mustabu' will leave a huge impact on the personal hygiene of people.

If the programme is implemented in all educational institutions up to 12th class across the state, the CM said nearly 80 lakh students will benefit, who will insist on their parents to maintain personal hygiene, influencing over two crore people in the state.

Such innovative ideas with no financial commitment will leave a huge impact on society and help improve people's health, he added. PTI STH ADB