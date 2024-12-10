Andhra CM instructs officials to set up portal for monitoring projects over Rs 100 crore

Amaravati, Dec 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to establish a dedicated web portal for monitoring all projects worth over Rs 100 crore. In addition, he instructed that the details of 80 Central government projects be uploaded to the portal in real time.

The chief minister also announced plans to launch a new portal by January 1, 2025, to streamline applications for birth and death certificates.

"For monitoring various projects over Rs 100 crore, set up a portal. Upload the details of 80 Central government projects on a real-time basis," Naidu said during a review of the Real-Time Governance Society at the Secretariat.

He further directed officials to synchronise data from drones, CCTV cameras, satellites, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices for better governance, an official release said.

Using drone imagery, Naidu noted, crop diseases could be detected to alert farmers and accident-prone road spots could be identified for corrective action.

In addition, officials informed the CM that the geo-tagging of households is nearly complete, with 95 per cent of households geo-tagged.

Naidu also asked officials to promote WhatsApp as a platform for obtaining various documents, such as caste and income certificates. For effective governance, he emphasised that all government departments should "extensively use technology and share information in real-time".

According to the TDP supremo, RTGS should compile information from all departments to deliver exceptional services through 'WhatsApp governance.' PTI STH SSK KH