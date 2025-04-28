Andhra CM invites Amaravati farmers for its ground breaking ceremony on May 2

Amaravati, April 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday invited farmers who had given up their lands for the construction of greenfield capital city to attend its groundbreaking ceremony to be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 2.

Meeting the farmers at his Undavalli residence in Guntur district, the CM described the upcoming event as a “turning point” in the state’s history.

“Naidu invited the capital region farmers to attend the ceremony marking the restart of Amaravati construction works… He emphasised that it is only because of the farmers' sacrifices that today a world-class capital is being built, and assured that the people of the state will forever remember the farmers' goodwill,” said Naidu.

Interacting with the farmers, the CM urged them to actively participate in all events and activities related to the greenfield capital city.

Further, Naidu assured them that his government would take steps to facilitate bank loans for the returnable plots allotted to those who had contributed land for the construction of Amaravati. Further, the TDP supremo noted that additional land would be required in Amaravati to build an “international airport” and a cricket stadium.

“Any acquisition will be aligned with the needs of these developments and will not be against the wishes or interests of the farmers who voluntarily gave their lands for the capital,” he said.

More bridges will come up across the Krishna river, said Naidu, adding that inner and outer ring roads will be developed, increasing connectivity to other regions.

The capital will expand, attracting large companies and investments, said Naidu, cautioning farmers not to fall prey to apprehensions that land prices will fall because of additional land requirement.

PTI STH ROH