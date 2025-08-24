Andhra CM invites Anand Mahindra to explore hidden tourism gems in state

Amaravati, Aug 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday invited Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra and other hospitality leaders to partner with the state in developing tourism, highlighting unexplored destinations like Dindi.

Naidu said Andhra Pradesh is blessed with a treasure trove of experiences, from spiritual heritage to scenic retreats, waiting to be discovered by global travellers.

"Our state offers a treasure trove of experiences for every traveller. I invite you, and all hospitality leaders, to partner with us in welcoming the world to Andhra Pradesh," said Naidu in a post on 'X', replying to Mahindra.

The CM said that the only 'ism' for the future is Tourism --it brings people together, connects cultures, creates livelihoods, and drives growth with purpose.

Mahindra observed that Andhra Pradesh's scenic beauty remains underexplored, noting its pristine beaches, lush coconut groves, and tranquil backwaters as unique opportunities for tourism growth.

"One of the reasons I am proud is because we chose from inception, to create new destinations," said Mahindra in a post on 'X'.

He further described Dindi as a serene backwater paradise, home to the giant Victoria Amazonica whose massive leaves can even hold a child. PTI MS GDK KH