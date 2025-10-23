Andhra CM invites global firms in Dubai for CII partnership summit in Vizag

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu invited global industry leaders to the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam in November, during a roadshow held in Dubai to promote investments in the state.

Naidu, who is on a three-day visit to the UAE, showcased Andhra Pradesh's vast investment potential across sectors and introduced 24 industry-friendly policies.

“Naidu invited global industry heads to participate in the summit... Necessary permissions will be granted within 15 days for those coming forward to establish industries in Andhra Pradesh,” said an official release on Wednesday night.

The Chief Minister emphasised the state's goal to become a global logistics hub by prioritising air, water, and road connectivity and reviving inland waterways.

He lauded Dubai for its tourism success, attracting nearly 18 million visitors annually, and said Andhra Pradesh is giving top priority to tourism by granting it industry status.

Naidu outlined plans for seven anchor hubs, 25 thematic circuits, and three national parks will be developed to attract large-scale footfall.

The Chief Minister informed investors that Google is setting up a USD 15 billion AI data centre in Visakhapatnam while the state is simultaneously focusing on skill development to enrich the youth as future workforce.

He described Visakhapatnam as a "futuristic city" and reiterated that Amaravati will also be developed as a world-class capital.