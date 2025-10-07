Andhra CM, Jagan condemn attack on Chief Justice

Amaravati, Oct 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday strongly condemned the attack on Chief Justice of India BR Gavai in his courtroom during the proceedings.

In an unprecedented and shocking incident, an elderly lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, attempted to hurl a shoe towards the Chief Justice of India in his courtroom in the Supreme Court on Monday, which sparked widespread condemnation and prompted the Bar Council of India to suspend his license with immediate effect.

Naidu described the incident as unacceptable and said such acts have no place in a civilised and democratic society.

"I strongly condemn the attack on the Chief Justice of India. Upholding the dignity of our judiciary is fundamental to the functioning of our democracy," said Naidu in a post on X. Similarly, Reddy termed the incident as deeply disturbing and an affront to the dignity of the highest judicial institution.

"The disgraceful attack on Gavai, in the Supreme Court must be unequivocally condemned. We must stand united in upholding the integrity of our institutions," said Reddy in a post on X. PTI MS STH ADB