Andhra CM, Jagan condole CPI leader S Sudhakar Reddy's death

Amaravati, Aug 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday condoled the death of former CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy.

Sudhakar Reddy died in a Hyderabad hospital on Friday night due to illness.

"The death news of senior communist party leader, former member of Parliament and comrade Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy has deeply saddened me," said Naidu in a post on X.

I am unable to believe that Sudhakar Reddy, who always thought and worked for the people is no more, he said.

As a contemporary leader to Sudhakar Reddy, I'm reminiscing the days I worked with him, said Naidu, adding that the former grew step by step to become the national general secretary of CPI.

I pay my respects to Sudhakar Reddy, who maintained values in whichever position he was in.

I also convey my sympathies to his family members, added Naidu.

Echoing the TDP supremo, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said Sudhakar Reddy had played a key role in the politics of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

"As a prominent communist leader, Sudhakar Reddy left an indelible imprint in any position he held," said the former chief minister. PTI STH ADB