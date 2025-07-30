Andhra CM, Jagan congratulate ISRO on NISAR satellite launch

Amaravati, Jul 30 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday congratulated ISRO on the successful launch of NISAR--NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite.

The Chief Minister hailed the successful collaboration between ISRO and NASA for NISAR and the use of GSLV-F16 for this mission.

“My congratulations to the scientists who successfully launched the NISAR satellite, a joint effort by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and NASA, through the GSLV-F16 launch vehicle,” said Naidu in a post on X.

The successful launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) in Tirupati district is a matter of pride for us as Telugu people, he said.

This highly powerful earth observation satellite is immensely useful, said the CM, adding that the progress India is achieving in the fields of science and technology is a symbol of our self-confidence.

Reddy also extended his congratulations to ISRO on the launch of GSLV-F16 for the flawless delivery of NISAR into orbit.

“Best wishes to all the scientists and teams involved in this remarkable achievement,” Reddy added.

