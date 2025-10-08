Andhra CM, Jagan congratulate PM Modi on completing 25 years in governance

Amaravati, Oct 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years in governance, calling his leadership visionary and inspiring.

Naidu retweeted the prime minister's post marking the milestone and commended his commitment to public service, recalling his journey from Gujarat chief minister to leading the nation.

PM Modi on Tuesday began his 25th year as the head of government, asserting that improving the lives of people and contributing to the progress of this great nation have been his constant endeavour.

"Congratulations on this remarkable milestone, Prime Minister. Your commitment to public service and visionary leadership continue to inspire millions across the nation," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

He said that the prime minister's stable and determined leadership reshaped India's governance model and transformed the future of a state, a nation, and its people.

Naidu further wished the PM many more years of dedicated service to the nation and continued success in empowering and uplifting every citizen through effective governance.

Reddy also congratulated the prime minister on completing 25 years in governance, calling it a remarkable milestone of dedicated service.

"Congratulations to Narendra Modi on entering the 25th year of distinguished service in heading governance. A remarkable milestone reflecting dedication, perseverance, and commitment to the Nation," the former chief minister said in a post on 'X'. PTI MS STH KH