Andhra CM, Jagan congratulate Tilak Varma for Asia Cup heroics

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Indian cricketer Tilak Varma for his match-winning performance in the Asia Cup final.

The chief minister praised Varma's composure and brilliance under pressure, noting that his exceptional innings powered India to victory against Pakistan.

"What a star! Our Telugu boy, Tilak Varma, absolutely owned the pitch with a match-winning innings. His composure and brilliance are inspiring," Naidu said in a post on 'X' on Sunday.

What a star! Our Telugu boy, Tilak Varma, absolutely owned the pitch with a match-winning innings to take India to victory! His composure and brilliance under pressure are inspiring. This is the fire Telugu boys are made of. Well done, Tilak, we’re proud of you! #INDvPAK… pic.twitter.com/ukku3pDwJE — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 29, 2025

This performance, he remarked, reflects the fire and determination Telugu youth are made of. Naidu further noted that Verma has made the entire state proud with his achievement.

Echoing the same, Reddy extended his congratulations to the Indian team for their remarkable victory in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan and lauded Varma's consistent brilliance throughout the tournament.

"A special shoutout to our very own Telugu star, Tilak Varma, for his crucial performance in the final and consistent brilliance. Truly commendable effort," Reddy said in a post on 'X'.

Hearty congratulations to our cricket team on their outstanding victory in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan! Your exceptional skill, dedication, and teamwork have made the entire nation proud.



A special shoutout to our very own Telugu star, @TilakV9, for his crucial… pic.twitter.com/GWexoLzkSt — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 29, 2025

Tilak Varma, the sinewy left-hander from the city of Nizams, produced a heady cocktail of chutzpah and discretion to guide India to their ninth Asia Cup title, following a five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling final in Dubai on Sunday.

Needing 10 off the last over, Tilak deposited the controversial trouble monger Haris Rauf into mid-wicket stands before Rinku Singh, getting his first hit of the tournament, sent the Indian fans into delirium with a winning boundary.