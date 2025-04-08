Andhra CM, Jagan express concern over Pawan Kalyan’s son’s injuries in Singapore school fire

Amaravati, April 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday expressed concern over the fire accident at a school in Singapore, in which Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's younger son, Mark Shankar, sustained injuries.

Shankar suffered burns on his hands and legs, along with smoke inhalation that affected his lungs.

"I pray to God for Shankar’s speedy recovery as he undergoes treatment at a hospital in Singapore," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

Former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed shock over the incident.

In a post on 'X', he extended support to the family during this difficult time and conveyed his heartfelt wishes for Shankar’s swift and full recovery.

In a press release, the Deputy Chief Minister said he had assured the villagers of Kuridi near Araku Valley that he would visit them as scheduled.

He expressed his commitment to completing the tour before leaving for Singapore.