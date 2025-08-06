Andhra CM, Jagan express grief over Uttarakhand cloudburst

Amaravati, Aug 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday expressed grief and offered condolences to the victims following a devastating cloudburst and the subsequent mudslide in Uttarakhand, which killed at least five people.

In a post on X, Naidu said, “Deeply saddened by the devastating cloudburst in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, which has claimed lives and left many missing…I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the safe return of those still missing." YSRCP supremo Reddy said he was deeply shocked by the devastating floods in Uttarakhand.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this incredibly difficult time,” said Reddy in a post on X.

Reddy urged the government to take immediate and effective relief measures to help those affected and ensure their safety and rehabilitation, he added.

A cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Tuesday afternoon triggered flash floods and mudslides, ravaging Dharali village. The disaster has left at least five dead, with rescue operations underway for the many still missing. ROH