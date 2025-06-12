Andhra CM, Jagan express shock over Ahmedabad plane crash

Amaravati, Jun 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday expressed deep shock over the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad, calling it a "devastating tragedy." Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, bound for London from Ahmedabad, crashed near Meghani Nagar shortly after its 1.38 pm takeoff, carrying 242 passengers and crew.

"Deeply shocked and pained by the devastating flight crash in Ahmedabad. Our thoughts and prayers are with the passengers, crew members, their families, and the residents affected," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh expressed shock over the crash, calling it a heartbreaking incident and offered condolences and prayers for the passengers, crew, and affected families.

"I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and am praying for all those affected by this devastating incident. I urge the authorities to ensure swift rescue, relief, and a thorough investigation into the cause," said Lokesh in the post on 'X'.

Similarly, YSRCP chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep grief over the plane crash.

"I am deeply shocked to know about the tragic crash of Air India AI-171 flight with 242 passengers near Ahmedabad airport. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of passengers, crew members and casualties at the crash site. I pray for strength and healing for everyone affected by this devastating incident," said Reddy in the post on 'X'. PTI MS STH KH