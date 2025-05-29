Andhra CM, Jagan greet hurdler Jyothi Yarraji on winning gold at Asian Athletics Championships

Amaravati, May 29, (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Jyothi Yarraji on Thursday for clinching a gold medal in the women's 100m hurdles at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships.

"Congratulations to Jyothi Yarraji, India's fastest woman hurdler and a shining Telugu daughter, on winning Gold in the Women's 100m Hurdles at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

Naidu further said that she has made the nation and Andhra Pradesh proud.

Reddy also extended greetings, calling it a proud moment for India and Andhra Pradesh and wished Yarraji many more accolades in the coming years.

"A proud moment for both India and Andhra Pradesh. Wishing you many more accolades ahead," the former CM said in a post on 'X'. PTI MS STH KH