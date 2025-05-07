Andhra CM, Jagan hail 'operation sindoor' against Pakistan

Amaravati, May 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday hailed Indian Armed forces for 'Operation Sindoor', carried out in response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The Chief Minister said 'Jai Hind' reposting a message on X by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army.

Similarly, hailing India's Operation Sindoor, Jagan Mohan Reddy said it is a decisive response to the heinous Pahalgam terror attack.

"During such times, such inevitable actions reflect the nation’s unwavering strength in safeguarding its sovereignty and protecting its citizens. All of us stand by you," said Reddy in a post on X.

Andhra Pradesh BJP president D Purandeshwari said "justice is served, jai hind" in a post on X.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

The missile strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. PTI MS GDK ADB