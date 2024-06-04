Andhra CM Jagan Reddy concedes defeat, says party will ‘become voice of the voiceless’

Amaravati, Jun 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said he failed to understand the reason for YSR Congress party’s debacle in the assembly polls despite implementing several welfare measures "without any trace of corruption".

In a media briefing Jagan, who won from the Pulivendula assembly segment by a majority of over 61,000 votes, said the party will rise from here to be with the people to do good.

“I am ready to face the challenges. All the very best to the people (parties) who came to the government (came to power),” he said.

"YSR Congress Party will act as the voice of the voiceless," he further said.

He congratulated TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan and BJP for their astounding victory.

According to the latest tally, TDP won 55 (leading in 81), Janasena 7 ( leading in 14) and BJP in 4 (leading in 4) assembly seats.

YSR Congress won three seats and is leading in seven others.