Andhra CM lauds Saina Nehwal for contribution to Indian badminton

Amaravati, Jan 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday hailed ace shuttler Saina Nehwal for her outstanding contribution to Indian badminton, saying she put the sport on the global map through her remarkable achievements.

Naidu said Nehwal’s journey reflected extraordinary hard work, perseverance and determination, inspiring generations of youngsters to take up the sport.

In a post on X, he said, “We are all very proud of Saina Nehwal. She has written a golden chapter in Indian badminton and placed it on the global map. Her achievements will continue to inspire many youngsters." The CM thanked Nehwal for her immense contribution to Indian badminton and wished her the very best in her post-retirement endeavours. PTI MS ROH