Andhra CM lauds state's natural farming organisation for bagging Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity

Amaravati, Jul 12 (PTI) Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday lauded Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) organisation for bagging the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity 2024.

The chief minister noted that the APCNF model is unique as it enhances the livelihoods of farmers, helping build climate change resilience and provides healthier and more nutritious food.

“Delighted to learn that the Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) has won the prestigious Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity 2024,” Naidu said in a post on social media platform X.

Observing that the award is a global recognition of APCNF’s "groundbreaking zero-budget natural farming model", Naidu reminded that it was launched in 2016 during his previous term as CM.

According to Naidu, APCNF’s work has transformed "five lakh acres into organic farmlands between 2016 and 2019".

The CM congratulated organic farmer Nagendramma, who received the award on behalf of APCNF from former German chancellor Angela Merkel.

“I congratulate our farmer sister Nagendramma, who received the award on behalf of APCNF, representing one million farmers of Andhra Pradesh who are on this incredible journey of natural farming,” he added.

APCNF employs farm yard manure, vermicompost, buffalo dung and other organic fertilisers to grow food.

Launched in 2020 by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, the Gulbenkian Prize supports scalable solutions with national and global impact.

It also aims to overcome the biggest challenges faced by humanity.

The prize’s 2024 edition jury was chaired by Merkel, and recognised youth mobilisation, coalition building, developing localised solutions and scientific research.

PTI STH ANE