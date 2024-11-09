Andhra CM launches demo seaplane flight from Vijayawada to Srisailam

Amaravati, Nov 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday launched a seaplane demo flight operation from Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada to Srisailam in Nandyal district.

Advertisment

Addressing a meeting after the launch of the demo flight at Punnami Ghat on the Krishna river in Vijayawada, he said, "This is a new experiment (seaplane demo flight). I am very happy. If anything new happens in the country, it should happen in Amaravati. We are going ahead with that motto." Later, the chief minister boarded the seaplane, accompanied by Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and others and set off for the temple town.

According to CM Naidu, seaplane services would be an innovative opportunity which will promote economic activities to create employment.

He highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also came forward to promote seaplane operations in the southern state, which does not require the expensive infrastructure needed for a regular airport.

Advertisment

With seaplane services, the state government aims to position Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of India's water-based aviation sector.

The chief minister observed that innovative ideas will remove poverty and generate income which can fund welfare activities.

Earlier, Ram Mohan Naidu said a new chapter is being opened in Andhra Pradesh, adding that seaplane operations will not only change the future of the state but also India.

Advertisment

Though seaplane operations were tried earlier, the aviation minister noted that they did not take off due to Covid and other reasons and highlighted that CM Naidu suggested the potential of seaplanes.

According to the union minister, seaplane services are also important for PM Modi and reminded that they were tried earlier in Gujarat. PTI STH KH