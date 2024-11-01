Andhra CM launches free cooking gas cylinder scheme 'Deepam - 2

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday launched 'Deepam - 2', a free cooking gas cylinder distribution scheme part of his 'Super Six' promises, at Eedupuram village in Srikakulam district.

Accompanied by Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar, Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and others, the chief minister launched the scheme at a woman beneficiary's home here.

"I thought only one thing. Our women are struggling a lot. Expenses are increasing and to reduce those expenses, I said I will give three gas cylinders per annum in the election manifesto and commenced that today," said Naidu, the ruling Telugu Desam Party chief, addressing a public meeting at Eedupuram.

'Deepam - 2' offers three cylinders per annum to eligible beneficiaries at the rate of one cylinder every four months. It is one of the "Super Six" poll promises given by Naidu in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

According to government sources, the scheme is applicable to all below poverty line (BPL) households, which have a rice card and a regular cooking gas (LPG) connection, linked to their Aadhar and mobile numbers and verified.

While launching the scheme, Naidu lit the gas stove of the beneficiary and prepared tea. He also enquired about the welfare of the family.

Observing that the free gas scheme will offer flexibility to women, Naidu said 1,671 households from the village were eligible for the scheme, which will cost Rs 42 lakh per annum while it will cost Rs 122 crore for the entire Srikakulam district.

According to official sources, the total cost to the state exchequer through the 'Deepam-2' scheme is expected to be Rs 2,684 crore.

Noting that he thinks about the welfare of women, Naidu said they constitute 50 percent of the population, who are efficient, smart and possess the ability to run a family.

"Women should have freedom. They are 50 percent of the population. They should not be limited to cooking and raising children. Your intelligence should also be useful to your family. You should also live with self-respect. To live with self-respect, you should also have the ability to earn money," he said.

The TDP supremo exuded confidence that 50 percent of the entrepreneurs under the 'One Family One Entrepreneur' call given by him would be women from the Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (Dwcra) groups.

Further, Naidu said a new diaphragm wall will be built at the Polavaram Project under Phase 1, adding the state government has convinced the Centre, prompting it to give Rs 12,500 crore.

Following Phase , he said there will be Phase 2 and then the project will be completed.

The NDA government of TDP, BJP and Janasena brought Amaravati greenfield capital city back on track and pooled resources for it, he said.

According to Naidu, the Centre is cooperating on the Amaravati project and expressed confidence that all works will be in full swing before January.

Moreover, the CM said there is a need to build a new airport between Srikakulam and Icchapuram in North Andhra as the airport in Visakhapatnam is farther from this place.

He said the airport could be set up at Tekkali or Palasa, among others. PTI STH SA