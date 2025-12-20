Andhra CM launches personal hygiene programme 'Mustabu' for students

Tallapalem (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday launched 'Mustabu', a personal hygiene programme for students, here in Anakapalli district.

'Mustabu', which means getting ready in Telugu, was launched statewide from Tallapalem social welfare residential school. 'Mustabu' is the brainchild of Parvatipuram Manyam district collector Prabhakar Reddy, who pioneered it among tribal students.

"We are launching Mustabu statewide from Tallapalem residential school. We took it up as a programme to elevate personal hygiene, health and self-confidence among students," said Naidu, addressing students.

With programmes like 'Mustabu', the CM said leadership qualities will also be inculcated in students, along with cleanliness and observed that there is no need to spend money for an initiative like this.

Wishing a great future for the students, Naidu said the state government has also pinned hopes on them like their parents, observing that putting in efforts right from childhood is crucial to achieving something in life.

Further, Naidu noted that the government will test the health of 75 lakh students across the state, adding that the government will take the responsibility to turn their future into a golden one. PTI STH ADB