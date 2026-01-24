Andhra CM launches solid waste management projects

Nagari (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday inaugurated state-wide solid waste management projects from Chittoor district.

Addressing a public meeting here, the CM said Rs 510 crore has been earmarked for 110 integrated solid waste management units.

“We inaugurated Rs 573-crore development programmes for SwachAndhra (clean Andhra programme),” said Naidu, adding that electric autorickshaws, tricycles and pushcarts were distributed for waste collection in rural places.

According to the CM, the previous YSRCP government had left behind tonnes of trash in urban areas, causing land, water and air pollution.

He said the present government is clearing up 112 tonnes of waste for a clean environment.

Noting that there are four waste-to-energy units in the state, Naidu said two more such facilities will be set up in Rajahmundry and Vijayawada.

He also underscored that his government is working towards enabling 20 lakh farmers to adopt natural farming.

Reiterating his poll promise that power charges would not be hiked, Naidu said it has been achieved through efficient operations.

He added that his government is also striving to slash power purchasing cost by Rs 1.2 soon.

On Land Titling Act, Naidu alleged that the previous government had tried to grab land through legislation and warned that ignoring it would be disastrous.

According to Naidu, former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had spent Rs 700 crore to display his image on survey stones and pattadar passbook.

Reacting to Reddy’s criticism that he is resorting to credit chori (theft), Naidu sought know what credibility the former CM had. PTI STH ROH