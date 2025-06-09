Andhra CM launches Swarna Andhra 2047 Vision Action Plan Unit offices

Amaravati, June 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday virtually launched 'Vision Action Plan Unit' offices in all 26 districts and 175 assembly constituencies for achieving the goals of Swarna Andhra 2047 vision.

The Chief Minister had launched this vision several months ago to sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat vision to achieve a GSDP of USD 2.4 trillion in the state, among other targets.

"Besides establishing offices we are also giving a nine-member team. Now it is your responsibility to take the implementation of the vision to the next level," said Naidu, addressing MPs, MLAs, district collectors and other officials while launching the offices.

The nine-member team consists an MLA, district nodal officer, academic person, young professional, and five vision staff.

As MLAs lacked offices at the constituency level, he said these new offices will fill that need, calling on them to make the best use of these 'Vision Action Plan Unit' offices, taking people along.

To run these offices, the TDP-led NDA government has allocated a budget of Rs 10 lakh each.

According to the CM, Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, who participated in the inauguration programme, has come forward to adopt 10 poor families (Bangaru kutumbams) under the P4 (Public Private People Partnership) poverty elimination programme.

CM Naidu appreciated his commitment and urged other public representatives to follow suit and become mentors (margadarsis) towards poverty elimination.

Further, Naidu highlighted that India is poised to become the third largest economy in the next two years, which already emerged as the fourth largest economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI STH ADB