Andhra CM lays foundation for green fuel plant in Kakinada

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his deputy Pawan Kalyan on Saturday laid the foundation for a green ammonia and green hydrogen plant here in Kakinada district.

Both the leaders also unveiled a pylon marking the fixing of machinery in the plant, entailing an investment of Rs 13,000 crore and an annual production capacity of 1.5 MMTPA.

"Chief Minister Chandrababu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan laid the foundation for Kakinada AM Green's green ammonia and green hydrogen complex," an official release said.

Unlike grey and blue ammonia produced using coal, oil, and natural gas, green ammonia is completely environment-friendly with no carbon emissions.

Coming up in 500 acres of land, the plant is expected to start production by the end of 2027 and is located near Kakinada Port. A local grey ammonia plant is being redeveloped into the green ammonia plant.

Incidentally, the project is being developed with the support of global partners such as Malaysia-based Petronas, Singapore-based GIC, and UAE-based ADIA.

With the potential to create 8,000 jobs, the project by AM Green, an energy transition solutions provider, is expected to propel Andhra Pradesh into the global green energy value chain, an official release earlier said.

According to the state government, the Kakinada facility will represent one of the largest clean-energy investments ever made in India, which is expected to create high skill employment during operations and spur growth across allied industries such as renewables, logistics, storage, and port services.

For the first time in the country's history, green energy molecules produced domestically will be exported to global markets, including Germany, Japan, and Singapore, firmly positioning India and Andhra Pradesh as a clean energy exporter on the world stage, the release added.

The project will be developed in phases, beginning with 0.5 MTPA by 2027, 1 MTPA (2028) and 1.5 MTPA (2030). PTI STH KH