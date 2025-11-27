Andhra CM lays foundation for Rs 260 cr temple expansion works

Amravati, Nov 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday laid the foundation stone for Rs 260 crore expansion works of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Guntur district.

Under the first phase of these works at the temple in Venkatapalem village, Rs 140 crore will be spent on building a compound wall, seven storeyed maha gopuram, arjita seva mandapam, Radha mandapam, Anjaneya Swamy temple and pushkarini works, said an official press release.

As part of the second phase, Srivari temple mada street, approach roads, annadanam complex, yatri nivas, residential quarters for the priests and staff, administrative building, dhyana mandir and vehicle parking areas will be developed.

Though 25 acres of land was allotted for the temple falling under the purview of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) earlier, the erstwhile YSRCP government had "cancelled the expansion works by cutting down the land area", the press release alleged.

"Now the NDA government (has) decided to take up (the) expansion and development of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple," it said.

Naidu is keen on developing the temple with all amenities to make it a spiritual centre, the press release added. PTI STH ADB