Andhra CM leaves for Ayodhya to visit Ram Temple

Amaravati, Dec 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday left for Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to visit the Ram Temple, said an official.

The chief minister is scheduled to have darshan at the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi complex during his visit.

"Naidu left for Ayodhya from Hyderabad (Begumpet) airport this morning to visit the Ram Temple," an official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) told PTI.

During the visit, the chief minister will spend nearly three hours inside the temple premises from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm and later depart for Vijayawada.

This will be Naidu's second visit to the temple, after attending last year's pran pratishtha (consecration) ceremony. PTI MS ADB