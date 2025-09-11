Andhra CM leaves for Delhi to attend oath-taking ceremony of VP-elect Radhakrishnan

Amaravati, Sep 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday left for New Delhi to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan, said an official.

Radhakrishnan will be administered the oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

"The chief minister left for New Delhi from Gannavaram (Vijayawada) airport to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new Vice President," the official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) told PTI.

The 67-year-old Radhakrishanan won the vice presidential election on Tuesday, defeating the joint opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes.

The election was necessitated due to the sudden resignation of the then incumbent, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on July 21. PTI MS GDK KH