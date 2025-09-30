Andhra CM leaves for Delhi to participate in CII partnership summit curtain raiser

Amaravati, Sep 30 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday left for New Delhi to participate in a CII partnership summit curtain raiser programme.

The chief minister is expected to reach the national capital at 12.50 pm.

"He (CM) took off from Gannavaram (airport) at 10.57 am," a government source told PTI.

The event is scheduled for 4.45 pm. The TDP supremo will invite industrialists during the curtain raiser for the partnership summit to be held at Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

The state government is conducting road shows in various countries to invite industrialists for the partnership summit.

Later in the day, the chief minister will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and will halt for the night in New Delhi.

On October 1, the CM will return to Visakhapatnam. From there, he will go to Datti village in Vizianagaram district to participate in the monthly NTR Bharosa welfare pension distribution programme. PTI STH KH