Andhra CM leaves for Delhi, to seek Centre's support for key projects

Amaravati, May 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday embarked on a two-day visit to New Delhi to seek the Centre's support for key development and infrastructure projects, the state government said.

According to the official schedule shared by the government, Naidu will reach Delhi tonight and is scheduled to meet several union ministers, including those handling the ministries of New and Renewable Energy, Defence, Jal Shakti, Finance, Science and Technology, and Electronics & IT on May 23.

"He will also attend a review meeting on May 23 chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the implementation of new criminal laws across states, and hold discussions with industrialists on investments in Andhra Pradesh," said a TDP release.

Naidu's visit to Delhi is to seek the union government's support for the speedy execution of several ongoing and proposed projects in the state, it said.

The chief minister will hold a series of strategic meetings with senior union ministers to present the state's development priorities and mobilise central support across critical sectors, the release added.

On May 24, Naidu will participate in the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog at Bharat Mandapam at 9.30 am.

He will highlight Andhra Pradesh's reform-oriented governance model, key development initiatives, and seek strategic cooperation from the Centre and states to advance inclusive and sustainable growth.

The chief minister will return to Andhra Pradesh on May 24, the release said. PTI MS STH KH