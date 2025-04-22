Andhra CM lines up four meetings with union ministers today, including Amit Shah

Amaravati, Apr 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who landed in Delhi late Monday night after his European holiday, is expected to meet Union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday, the state government sources said.

According to the schedule shared by TDP, the chief minister has lined up four meetings on Tuesday. At 10.30 am, he was scheduled to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil.

Later, he scheduled to meet Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal at 11:20 am, followed by meetings with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Amit Shah at 12 noon and 1:40 pm respectively, a state government release said.

After celebrating his 75th birthday in Europe with family, the CM lined up these meetings in the national capital, especially at a time when he is aiming to create a 'mega city' in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu is planning to expand Amaravati by amalgamating it with Tadepalli, Guntur, Mangalagiri and Vijayawada.

The TDP supremo is also mulling over pooling another 30,000 acres of land to build an 'international airport' in Amaravati. PTI STH ADB