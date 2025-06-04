Andhra CM marks June 4 as 'people's verdict day'

Amaravati, June 4, (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday declared June 4 as 'Praja Teerpu Dinam' (people's verdict day), marking one year anniversary of both the defeat of the previous YSRCP government and the announcement of 2024 election results.

The TDP-Janasena-BJP alliance won 164 seats in the 2024 Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, decisively defeating the YSRCP to form the new government.

“June 4 is a historic day when the people’s revolution ended oppressive rule (erstwhile YSRCP government) and restored democracy and peace in Andhra Pradesh,” Naidu said in a post on X.

The CM thanked party workers and leaders who tirelessly fought to bring welfare, development, and good governance to the people.

The TDP supremo vowed to fulfill public aspirations by implementing focused welfare programmes and accelerating development over the next four years of governance.

He urged citizens to remain united and support the coalition's efforts, promising progress, peace, and prosperity for Andhra Pradesh's future generations.