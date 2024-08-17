Andhra CM meets Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed state issues.

Before meeting Shah, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and sought funds and support for rebuilding of the debt-ridden southern state.

TDP, a key partner in the NDA government, has been vocal about the state's financial distress and has been seeking increased central support to tide over the fiscal challenges.

Earlier during the day, Chandrababu Naidu also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

TDP MPs, who are part of the Union Cabinet, also accompanied Naidu in the meetings. PTI LUX RT RT