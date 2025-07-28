Andhra CM meets Singapore Minister Leng to boost ties in green energy

Amaravati, Jul 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday met with Singapore Minister Tan See Leng to boost ties in green energy, data centres, housing and logistics development.

Naidu also sought support from Singapore firms for green hydrogen projects, transmission corridors, and port infrastructure, highlighting Andhra Pradesh's initiatives and inviting investments in these sectors.

"Naidu and Leng discussed enhanced collaboration in sectors such as green energy, data centres, logistics, and housing," an official release said.

The CM said Singapore's expertise in logistics and port management can help Andhra Pradesh adopt global best practices, stressing collaboration in manpower, science and trade.

The chief minister is in Singapore for a five-day visit.

On his second day tour, Naidu assured the Singapore minister that issues faced earlier by the southern east Asian City state firms under the previous YSRCP government are being addressed with transparency and pro-investment policies.

The TDP supremo invited Minister Leng to attend Visakhapatnam Global Investors Summit scheduled in November to explore joint ventures and deepen cooperation between Singapore and Andhra Pradesh.

Leng responded positively, expressing readiness to collaborate in housing and subsea cable development, and noted Singapore's ongoing partnership with the World Bank in green projects.

Naidu later visited Singapore's Tuas Port and studied automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration in maritime operations and explored its construction and infrastructure.

"With Andhra Pradesh's vast coastline, our priority is building modern ports and enabling port-led industrialisation," said Naidu.

He met Vincent, Regional CEO of PSA (Port of Singapore Authority) and discussed project cost, AI-based automation, and Tuas Port's phased execution plan.

Naidu emphasised that the southern state's vision is to build a port every 50 km interval and integrate AI in construction, cargo handling and logistics infrastructure.

The CM studied Singapore's real-time cargo tracking, green port concepts and ecosystem of auxiliary industries around port zones for replication in Andhra Pradesh, the release said.

Talks also covered possible collaborations, technology transfer and joint ventures to elevate Andhra's port standards to global benchmarks with Singapore's support.

Naidu later visited the Singapore Sports School, highlighting sports as a key driver of economic growth and tourism.

The CM, accompanied by badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and state officials, said Andhra's new 'Sports Policy' focuses on creating world-class athletes and boosting infrastructure investments.

In discussions with Singapore Sports School Principal Ong Kim Soon, Naidu emphasised that sports schools should evolve into centres that also support entertainment, tourism and economic activity.

"Sports can become a catalyst for commercial growth, and we aim to build global talent," he said.

He also noted that Andhra Pradesh has raised the sports quota in government jobs from two to three per cent and increased the award for Olympic gold medalists to Rs 7 crore, silver medalists Rs 5 crore and bronze medalists Rs 3 crore.

Naidu also announced a dedicated Sports City in Amaravati and integrated complexes in Tirupati, Visakhapatnam and Amaravati for holistic sports development.

Inspired by Singapore's model, sports schools are being planned in Kadapa, Vijayawada and Vizianagaram to support high-performance training and early talent identification.

Principal Ong said that Singapore aims to be a global sports hub and train students under an elite high-performance Sports System from the age of 12.

He said the curriculum merges academics with rigorous training and partners with national associations to guide student-athletes into professional sporting careers. PTI MS STH KH