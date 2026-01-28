Andhra CM mourns death of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Amaravati, Jan 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday expressed shock and deep sorrow over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash.

Pawar (66), died after his aircraft crashed at around 8.45 am on Wednesday while attempting to land at the Baramati airport, four others on board are also dead.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar in a plane crash this morning. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and followers. Om Shanthi," Naidu said in a post on X.

The chief minister said the incident was deeply saddening and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Pawar's family, friends, and followers. He also termed the untimely death of the senior leader as distressing. PTI MS ADB