Andhra CM Naidu alleges YSRCP govt used animal fat in Tirupati laddu

Amaravati, Sep 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday alleged the previous YSRCP government had used substandard ingredients and animal fat in making the world renowned Tirupati laddu, a consecrated sweet.

The sought after Tirupati laddu is given at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, which is run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

"Even Tirumala laddu was made with substandard ingredients...they used animal fat instead of ghee," claimed Naidu while addressing an NDA legislative party meeting here.

However, the CM asserted, pure ghee was now being used and everything has been sanitised at the temple, leading to improved quality. PTI STH SA