Andhra CM Naidu allowing state slip into 'lawlessness': Jagan

Amaravati, Jun 6 (PTI) YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday slammed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for "collapse in law and order across Andhra Pradesh".

Reddy alleged that political vendetta, police inaction, and targeted intimidation have created an atmosphere of fear among opposition leaders, Dalits, and law-abiding citizens across various districts.

"Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a disturbing breakdown of institutional integrity. Law enforcement appears submissive, political interference is unchecked," said Reddy in a post on 'X'.

The former CM said that Naidu's governance is "shockingly indifferent", adding that a string of incidents across the state shows the weakening of justice and the deepening vulnerability of its citizens.

Alleging victimisation of YSRCP cadres, Dalit families, and whistleblowers, he said the ruling party (TDP) is shielding perpetrators while honest officers and common people suffer unchecked violence.

Reddy warned that if such trends continue, public outrage will intensify and people will no longer stay silent in the face of such "state-sponsored injustice".

He asserted that the YSRCP would not relent in its legal and democratic fight to protect victims' rights, restore accountability, and resist political persecution.

