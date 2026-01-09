Andhra CM Naidu announces ‘Prabhala Teertham’ as state festival

Amaravati, Jan 9 (PTI) Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the Cabinet has decided to declare the centuries-old ‘Prabhala Teertham’, a traditional chariot procession, as a state festival.

Held in Konaseema at Jaganna Thota village, it has been celebrated during Sankranti and draws devotees from across the region, he added.

"Respecting the devotion and faith of the people of Konaseema, who have preserved this tradition for generations, the Cabinet decided to organise the Jaganna Thota Prabhala Teertham as a state festival," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

During the festival, idols from 11 ancient Shiva temples come together on a single platform, making it one of the region’s most important spiritual gatherings, he added.

‘Prabhalu’ are decorative replicas of religious idols, mostly of Shiva, made with bamboo frames and adorned with coloured paper and lights.

He further said that around five lakh people attend the event annually and assured that the government would provide all necessary support.

The decision is expected to boost cultural tourism in Konaseema and strengthen the state's efforts to preserve traditional festivals, he said.