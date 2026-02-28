Andhra CM Naidu announces Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased in firecracker unit blast

Vetlapalem (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh for the kin of deceased in the cracker unit blast here in Kakinada district.

As many as 20 people, including nine women, were killed and 9 others critically injured in the blast, he said.

However, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh and senior officials earlier said the death toll was 21.

The CM assured that the medical expenses for the injured will be taken care of by the government.

He also ordered the suspension of four senior officials of Kakinada district for dereliction of duty.

The CM said an inquiry will be conducted into the incident. PTI GDK STH KH