Andhra CM Naidu announces Rs 4 lakh ex gratia for families of flood victims

Amaravati, Oct 3 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of four people who died due to heavy rains and floods in the state’s northern districts.

Officials said one person died in Kancharapalem of Visakhapatnam, two in Mandasa of Srikakulam district, and another in Kurupam of Parvathipuram Manyam district.

"Naidu directed officials to provide an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased in torrential rains in North Andhra districts," an official press release said.

According to Srikakulam district Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, heavy rainfall in catchment areas has led to high inflows of 1.89 lakh cusecs into Gotta Barrage and 44,000 cusecs into Thotapalli, while the Vamsadhara river received 1.05 lakh cusecs from Odisha.

Naidu directed officials to immediately restore damaged roads and electricity supply in the affected areas, ensuring no delay in power restoration.

The chief minister also instructed officials to assess crop damage caused by the floods and to utilise floodwaters by filling up reservoirs for future needs.

Naidu further told officials to address people’s hardships with a humanitarian approach while monitoring the situation in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam districts. PTI STH SSK