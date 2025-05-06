Andhra CM Naidu approves filling 137 long-pending seats in Endowments dept

Amaravati, May 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday approved the filling of 137 long-pending positions in the Endowments Department.

Naidu directed officials to recruit the employees across five departments through a direct recruitment model.

"He (CM) directed officials to complete this recruitment process quickly and ensure the efficient running of temples," said an official release.

Additionally, the CM also called for the filling of 200 Vedic posts with eligible candidates during a review of the Endowments Department at the Secretariat today.

Furthermore, the TDP supremo observed that Annadanam (food for devotees) should be expanded to all 23 major temples in the state, as it is currently being offered only in seven temples, including Srisailam, Srikalahasti, Kanipakam, Vijayawada Durga Temple, Annavaram, Dwaraka Tirumala, and Simhachalam.

Naidu also instructed officials to prepare a phased development plan for all temples, starting with master plans for the 23 major temples in the first phase. These plans must comply with 'Agama Shastra' (the manual for worship) and position temples as engines of growth for temple tourism, said Naidu.

The chief minister proposed forming a committee to devise a comprehensive leasing policy to protect temple lands and generate revenue through commercial leasing, which would then be reinvested into temple development.

Similarly, Naidu proposed setting up a “Balaji Temple Construction Fund” to build one new temple in each constituency, among other initiatives. PTI STH SSK KH