Andhra CM Naidu asks officials to assess mineral wealth, tap new revenue sources

Amaravati, Oct 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday directed mining officials to assess the value of the state’s mineral wealth, including conducting a comprehensive study on available minerals.

The chief minister emphasised that adding value to minerals could generate additional revenue.

"Estimate the value of Andhra Pradesh's mineral wealth. In states like Odisha, value addition is enabling them to achieve more revenue," Naidu said in a press release.

He noted that Odisha earns up to Rs 50,000 crore in revenue from minerals alone.

"In Andhra Pradesh also, there is scope to earn up to Rs 30,000 crore in revenue," the TDP supremo added, directing officials to formulate a vision plan to enhance value addition.

Mining officials informed the CM that a target of Rs 3,320 crore has been set for fiscal 2025-26 through the extraction of minor and major minerals. PTI STH SSK