Andhra CM Naidu calls for overhaul of TTD services, facilities

Amaravati, Apr 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive review of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), calling for a complete overhaul of its services and facilities.

The chief minister emphasised that all decisions of TTD must align with "the temple’s sanctity and devotees’ sentiments".

"Naidu has directed officials to ensure a complete overhaul of TTD’s services and facilities, stressing that all decisions must respect devotee sentiments and temple sanctity," said an official release.

He underscored that the temple body’s funds should be spent responsibly and only on essential projects, warning against arbitrary expenditures disguised as development.

"We are merely trustees of the temple, and no one has the right to misuse even a single rupee of Lord Venkateswara’s offerings," Naidu said, recommending internal and CAG audits to ensure transparency.

Additionally, Naidu reviewed key projects, including the construction of a base camp at Alipiri to accommodate 25,000 pilgrims, a master plan for developing 60 associated temples, and the expansion of the Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple and Sri Venkateswara temple in Amaravati.

Naidu also directed officials to increase Tirumala’s green cover from 68 per cent to 80 per cent.

During the review, temple officials presented a report on improvements made over the past nine months and strategies for managing the growing number of pilgrims.

The chief minister assessed measures related to darshan (visits to the deity), accommodation, and various services while analysing feedback from devotees.

Special arrangements for Brahmotsavam, Ratha Saptami, and Vaikunta Ekadasi were also discussed.

To enhance efficiency and service delivery, Naidu announced that key positions—including Joint Executive Officer (JEO), Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO), and SVBC chairman—would soon be filled.

Naidu further emphasised the need for 100 per cent "administrative cleansing" within TTD, ensuring the discontinuation of unnecessary senior appointments.

Moreover, Naidu announced that a WhatsApp-based service for devotees will soon be launched, enabling direct feedback, while Aadhaar-linked services will be introduced to prevent irregularities.

The chief minister also reviewed the progress of TTD temples being developed in Karimnagar, Kodangal, Navi Mumbai, Bandra, Ulundurpet, and Coimbatore.