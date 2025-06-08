Andhra CM Naidu condemns disparaging remarks against women of Amaravati

Amaravati, Jun 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday condemned derogatory remarks allegedly made by a couple of journalists against women of Amaravati.

Naidu referred to alleged offensive statements made by a journalist in a vernacular news channel who allegedly made highly discouraging comments against the greenfield capital city Amaravati.

The women here on Sunday took out a protest march condemning the remarks made by journalists.

"Ours is a culture that honours daughters. We revere women as divine, especially among Telugu people who hold mothers and daughters in highest esteem," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

The CM said that people had already rejected this toxic mindset through the democratic mandate, yet derogatory narratives still persist against women in the capital region of Amaravati.

Naidu termed the silence of opposition leader and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the alleged remarks as deeply troubling.

The CM further said that the offensive remarks are not just political attacks. They are assaults on every woman's dignity and pride, demanding accountability and apology.

He assured that strict action would follow, emphasising the NDA government's commitment to uphold women's respect. We will not let such culture prevail, he said. PTI MS STH KH