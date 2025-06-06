Andhra CM Naidu congratulates PM Modi for Jammu & Kashmir Rail Projects

Amaravati, June 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating key infrastructure projects for the nation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Naidu highlighted the significance of the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest rail arch bridge, and Anji Bridge, India's first cable-stayed rail bridge, built in difficult terrain.

"These projects symbolise engineering excellence and national integration. They'll boost spiritual tourism and economic activity," Naidu said in a post on 'X,' commending the Prime Minister's commitment to remote region development.

The Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project will ensure all-weather rail connectivity, with Vande Bharat trains linking Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar directly. PTI MS STH ADB