Andhra CM Naidu directs officials to disburse compensation to rain-affected farmers

Amaravati, May 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to disburse compensation to farmers who suffered crop losses due to untimely rains by May 6.

During a review meeting at the Secretariat, Naidu emphasised that crop damage assessments must be completed immediately and that every affected farmer must receive government compensation.

"Ensure that compensation is disbursed to farmers who suffered crop losses due to unseasonal rains by tomorrow (Tuesday) evening. The crop damage assessment must be completed immediately, and every affected farmer must receive government compensation without delay," said Naidu in an official release.

He further instructed officials to release ex-gratia payments to the families of the eight people who lost their lives due to lightning strikes.

According to preliminary estimates, paddy and maize crops were damaged across 2,224 hectares. The worst-affected districts were West Godavari (1,033 hectares), Nandyal (641 hectares), Kakinada (530 hectares), and Sri Sathyasai (20 hectares).

Naidu also directed officials to release compensation immediately for livestock deaths caused by lightning.

As further rainfall has been forecast in several districts, collectors and officials should alert the public and take precautionary measures to avoid casualties, Naidu said.

Urging officials to adopt a humanitarian approach during times of disaster, Naidu said that if mobile alerts fail to reach people during lightning strikes, officials should personally visit and warn nearby communities.

Meanwhile, Civil Supplies Special Secretary Saurabh Gaur informed the CM that the Rabi season paddy procurement target has been set at 20 lakh tonne, out of which 13 lakh tonne have already been procured.

Gaur added that steps are being taken to procure discoloured paddy as well.

Naidu stressed that all paddy from farmers must be procured without exception, even if the harvest exceeds estimates.

He assured that, if needed, the government would coordinate with the Centre to manage surplus procurement, noting that no farmer should be left saying their paddy wasn't purchased.