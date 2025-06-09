Andhra CM Naidu directs officials to eliminate hindrances for road projects

Amaravati, June 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to eliminate land, forest, and wildlife clearance issues hampering road projects by July-end for timely execution.

Naidu chaired a review meeting at the state Secretariat with senior officials and contractors, expressing displeasure over delays and insisted that no further postponements in road works be allowed.

"Delays are unacceptable. Accelerate every project and clear all bottlenecks without fail," said Naidu in a press release.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that 770 km of roads were completed in the previous financial year under National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India (MoRTH) at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore.

Andhra Pradesh has 8,744 km long national highways, including 4,406 km under NHAI, 641 km under MoRTH Project Implementation Units (PIU), and 3,697 km with the NH Roads and Building (R&B) department, said the press release.

Currently, 144 projects totalling 3,483 km are underway, involving Rs 76,856 crore under NHAI and MoRTH and more projects are ready for rollout, officials informed the CM.

Of the 3,483 km, 1,392 km belong to NHAI and 2,091 km to MoRTH. The government of Andhra Pradesh aims to complete 1,040 km roads worth over Rs 20,000 crore this year, said the press release.

Under "Mission Pothole-Free Roads," 97 percent of works are finished. Of the targeted 19,475 km, potholes were filled and pending work will conclude by July 31, it said. PTI MS STH ADB